Pistons' Cade Cunningham listed as out vs. Grizzlies on Monday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham will not play on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, according to the latest injury report.

Cunningham turned his ankle in practice nearly two weeks ago and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but is progressing toward a return.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said the team would be cautious with the injury in an effort to get him fully healed ahead of the season. He said Cunningham needs to participate in two to three practices before gaining clearance to play in order to get him up to speed.

The injury to Cunningham does not appear to be serious, but the No. 1 pick is certainly missing a tremendous opportunity to practice and play with the team during the preseason. The team has two preseason games left after Monday, so there is still a chance he could suit up.

The Pistons have relied on their depth in the backcourt without Cunningham and have taken a next-man-up approach so far. Pistons forward Saddiq Bey said the loss of Cunningham isn’t a setback, since each player on the roster is capable of stepping up.

Cunningham has been highly touted for his basketball IQ, so he likely will be able to pick things up rather quickly. Certainly, the Pistons and Cunningham can’t wait until he can take the court.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Pistons' Cade Cunningham progressing toward return from injury

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said rookie Cade Cunningham is still a few days away from returning after suffering a sprained right ankle in practice. Cunningham turned his ankle in practice last week and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but was able to do a little bit more in practice on Friday, Casey said.
NBA
Pistons' Saddiq Bey doesn't believe loss of Cade Cunningham is a setback

Cade Cunningham has yet to suit up with the Detroit Pistons in the preseason but teammate Saddiq Bey doesn’t believe his absence is a big setback for the team. Cunningham turned his ankle in practice last week and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but is progressing toward a return to the court.
NBA
Grand Haven Tribune

Pistons hope Cunningham is star they desperately need

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons desperately hope Cade Cunningham is the superstar they have been searching for in their long climb back to being a contender. Detroit took the Oklahoma State star with the first pick and Cunningham looked into the history of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA draft, saying it was fun to do as he entered his rookie season.
NBA
Mining Journal

Detroit Pistons hoping No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham is the star they’ve sought

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons desperately hope Cade Cunningham is the superstar they have been searching for in their long climb back to being a contender. Detroit took the Oklahoma State star with the first pick and Cunningham looked into the history of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA draft, saying it was fun to do as he entered his rookie season.
NBA
