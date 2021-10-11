Exploring the Nightmare of Mainstream

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. Professor Ross Morin, Associate Professor and the Chair of the Department of Film Studies at Connecticut College, has a new short film out titled ¡Comé! (Eat!). The short film was purchased by HBO and released by the streaming service over the summer. According to The Day, who spoke to Morin in late September, shooting for the film took place in 2019 over the course of two days in Lakeland, FL. The ten-minute film follows the story of a young Puerto Rican girl who brings a native Spanish dish into her class. The aftermath of bringing in the dish leads her on a journey of self-discovery. I spoke with Professor Morin who is currently on sabbatical about his short film and how it reflects his position at Conn.