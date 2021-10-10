CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh Beats Temple to Clinch First Winning Regular Season Since 1994

lehighsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh field hockey team turned six shots into two goals, while also playing stellar defense, in an impressive 2-1 win over a strong Temple opponent on Sunday. A defensive game saw limited chances for either side, as the Owls had just eight shots themselves. The win improves Lehigh's record to 9-4, good for the program's most wins since 2004 while also securing the program's first winning regular-season record since 1994.

