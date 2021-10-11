Element Finance raises $30M for second fund to provide loans to startups

San Francisco startup HireClub, which started life as a Facebook Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two years after raising $500,000 in pre-seed funding. The company filed for bankruptcy in the Northern District of California, San Francisco on Oct. 11. Its filing listed up to $50,000 in assets and debts of as much as $100,000 to more than 200 creditors. A Paycheck Protection Program loan of $46,000 is among the debts listed, as well as $4,014 owed to Brex, another local startup that provides financial services to businesses.

