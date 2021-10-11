CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Element Finance raises $30M for second fund to provide loans to startups

By Jeannette E. Garcia
Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio-based Element Finance has closed a $30 million fundraise for its second opportunity fund, the company's CEO John Gallagher told the Business Journal. Formerly Element SaaS Finance, the company provides an alternative form of debt financing for startups, the majority of which are cloud-based business software providers. Element was spun out as a new company from San Antonio-based Scaleworks Associates in December 2019, after being part of Scaleworks' finance division.

