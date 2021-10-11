Fire and Ice: A Nuanced and Distressing Portrait of the Far-Reaching Effects of the Climate Crisis
Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. “Some say the world will end in fire, Some say in ice.” This quote by Robert Frost, displayed prominently on the back wall of the gallery in Cummings Art Center, neatly encapsulates the essence of the exhibition, Fire and Ice. It is an expression of the dire nature of the climate crisis as well as an indictment of the unmitigated growth championed under capitalism that threatens nature and our very way of life. Curated by Timothy McDowell and Barbara Zabel, a professor and professor emeritus at Connecticut College, respectively, Fire and Ice features work by a variety of different artists in multiple mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, recordings, and audio-visual presentations.thecollegevoice.org
