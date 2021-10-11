CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wang Mansheng: A Journey Through Art

By Grace Mattaliano
Cover picture for the articleWang Mansheng, Driftwood from the Hudson 2 (2019), ink on paper. Courtesy of Connecticut College. If–or more probably, when–you are walking into the Shain library this fall and look to your right once you pass the glass doors, you will see the Charles Chu room. There is an air of calm serenity once you enter this room, and the atmosphere is lighter: it is as if you have walked into another place altogether. On display is the source of this transitional feeling: the exhibition titled Wang Mansheng: From the Silk Road to the Hudson River. The exhibition features sketches, calligraphy, ink paintings, photography, and prints by the renowned artist Wang Mansheng, who has held exhibitions in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, and the United States, and whose works are in collections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Yale Art Museum, Brooklyn Museum, and more. Wang’s art pieces in the Charles Chu room are lit with a warm glow so that the dark ink, light brushstrokes, and intricate details stand out on the scrolls and paper.

