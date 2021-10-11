Mac Jones’ first comeback win leaves his Patriots teammates impressed: ‘No. 10, he’s a tough son of a gun’

Mac Jones is a man of many names. You may commonly hear him referred to as The Joker, Mac ‘N’ Cheese, or even Macksonville (given to by teammate Jonnu Smith) in addition to several other fun nicknames. Jones, the fifteenth overall draft selection by the New England Patriots this past spring is no stranger to success. The former 3-star quarterback out of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL, had quite an impressive playing career for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. The University of Alabama product who shared the same QB room as NFL starters Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, completed 77.4% of his passes while throwing for 4,500 yards at a 41 to 4 touchdown/interception ratio during his last college season. These statistics were enough to earn Jones several top college football honors including the Davey O’Brian, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, and Manning awards while placing third in Heisman voting behind number one pick Trevor Lawrence and winning teammate Devonta Smith. Most notably, Mac led The Tide to the 2021 BCS National Championship while defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in an impressive fashion, 52-24.

