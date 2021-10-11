CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones’ first comeback win leaves his Patriots teammates impressed: ‘No. 10, he’s a tough son of a gun’

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots were facing an uphill climb for much of the day against the Houston Texans. They fell behind 6-0 on the game’s opening series and at halftime were down 15-9. Things did not get any better after intermission. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception on his...

www.patspulpit.com

