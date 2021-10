What the future holds will depend on who’s controlling the coding. The promise of technology versus the threat of technology is a conversation that has long been underway. Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab’s (C-LAB) annual Future Media Arts Festival focuses this discussion around the future through media art. Twenty-four works by 23 individual and group artists from Taiwan and abroad are currently on view both online or in-person through November 28. Organized by Taiwan Living Arts Foundation, C-LAB Future Media Arts Festival features an eclectic mix of exhibitions carefully crafted to allow attendees to experience this future technology through audiovisual media, installations, theater,...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO