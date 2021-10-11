Gray Area: A Clean Slate for Fashion

Photo courtesy of Gray Area Magazine. Another year, another trend! Fashion trends come and go, but what is never going to go is the desire to make the fashion industry more reflective of modern society. Controversies such as racism, cultural appropriation, environmental harm, child labor, and use of fur have surrounded this particular industry for a long time and even though these have not been addressed until recently, the world might be moving in the right direction. An example of this change is Gray Area, Connecticut College’s newest fashion and lifestyle magazine. In the past, former magazines theLook and Bespoke have been the subjects of backlash and controversy due to lack of inclusivity and appropriation of another student’s ideas. However, Co-Editors-in-Chief Carly Denora’ 22 and Kendrick Hawkins’ 23 have made it clear that while they respect the work of the past magazines, Gray Area is not affiliated with them, despite having many of their past members on their board. To differentiate the work of the current magazine from its predecessors, the Gray Area’s Director of Equity and Inclusion has sent an email to affinity groups on campus expressing interest in having them write articles and participate in the photoshoots, and thus acknowledging that there needs to be more diversity in a club where the majority of the members are white.