Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Museum Of Art To Reveal Reimagined Contemporary Wing In November

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art in November is opening what they call a “major reappraisal” of its contemporary collection. The new installation named “How Do We Know The World?” is grounded in social history rather than chronology, the museum said. The museum said the new contemporary wing...

Related
vpr.org

Fleming Reimagined: A University Museum's Journey to Decolonize Its Collection

For more than 90 years, the Fleming Museum of Art at the University of Vermont has showcased artifacts and paintings from around the world. Now, at the urging of staff, it’s undergoing a transformation. The museum is confronting its role in perpetuating racism and oppression. Instead, it hopes to become a platform for BIPOC art and anti-racism work.
MUSEUMS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Museum to acquire 200 contemporary photos in niche

The Brooklyn Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) have announced the joint acquisition of 200 contemporary photographs by women artists from 17 countries in Western and Eastern Europe. The gift comes from Houston-based collector Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, whose expansive collection has been built over the...
BROOKLYN, NY
The New Yorker

Jasper Johns Remains Contemporary Art’s Philosopher King

In sixty-six years of multifarious art works by Jasper Johns, the subject of a huge retrospective that is split between the Whitney Museum, in New York, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, I can think of only one work that expresses an opinion: “The Critic Sees” (1961), a sculpted relief of eyeglasses with blabbing mouths in place of lenses. (The piece is not in the show.) The image suggests exasperation from a great artist—America’s greatest, post-Willem de Kooning, in terms of a capacity to reset formal and semiotic ideals for subsequent striving artists. Johns has often been burdened with overinterpretation despite his stated commitment, early on, to dealing with “things the mind already knows,” starting with flags, targets, numbers, and maps, before proceeding to trickier motifs that are nonetheless equally matter-of-fact. Johns’s extraordinary virtuosity with line, texture, and color is an adequate hook for any of his works.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tennessee Tribune

Art Deco Media Preview at Frist Art Museum

On Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 10am Frist Art Museum will present a media sneak peak of American Art Deco, an exhibition to commemorate some of the finest national murals that celebrate the United States and all its diversity!. Conceived as a family-friendly place full of curious people, the Frist...
MUSEUMS
Santafe New Mexican.com

Priya Tambe at the Museum of Encaustic Art

Over the last 10 years, 146 artists have been represented in the Encaustic Art Institute’s semi-annual online publication, Encaustic Arts Magazine. The Museum of Encaustic Art pays tribute to the La Vendéenne Award-winning magazine’s first milestone with an exhibition of more than 100 of its featured artists. The exhibition opens...
MUSEUMS
Forest City Times-Herald

Museum Art Auction

The St. Francis County Museum is getting ready to begin an online auction fundraiser featuring art from local people and those in surrounding areas. Museum Curator Judy Sweet shows a leaf bowl that is on the auction block. The auction begins Sunday and ends Friday, Oct. 15.
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Evening Star

On-site portrait demonstration at art museum

GARRETT — Have you ever experienced an artist painting someone’s soul?. Throughout history, having a portrait painted from life was a privilege reserved only for clergy, royalty, or the very prominent and wealthy class. Visitors to the Garrett Museum of Art have an opportunity to watch as Hilarie Couture shares...
GARRETT, IN
Middlebury Campus

Art Museum unveils new exhibit on Protest Art

After seeing “An Incomplete History of Protest,” an exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Middlebury’s Chief Curator & Director of Engagement Jason Vrooman began thinking about curating an exhibition surrounding Protest Art in the Middlebury Museum of Art. Unfortunately, 2020 became a year of lost time, with the...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mymodernmet.com

15 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

Do you love contemporary art? If so, take a peek at this modern-day masterpiece: a collection of contemporary art gifts. Here, you'll find unique presents inspired by the iconic work of today's top artists. If you're interested in forward-thinking fashion, you're sure to feel “toe-tally” stylish in a pair of Yayoi Kusama socks—especially when paired with show-stopping accessories like a Banksy necklace or a Guerrilla Girls pin. Or, if you're more of a creative decorator, a polka-dot pillow and shiny Balloon Dog are bound to brighten up any space.
VISUAL ART
Westword

Denver's Museum of Contemporary Art Throwing a 25th Anniversary Party

In 1996, five Denverites set out on a mission to advance the local arts scene. Philanthropist Sue Cannon, arts advocate Marina Graves, photographer Mark Sink, painter Dale Chisman and sculptor Lawrence Argent led the charge to start a museum of contemporary art for Denver. While Cannon, Chisman and Argent have...
DENVER, CO
ARTnews

Baltimore Museum of Art Workers Push to Unionize, Joining Growing Wave of Institutions

Employees at the Baltimore Museum of Art in Maryland said on Tuesday that they were initiating the process of unionizing, joining a workers’ rights movement that has taken hold in institutions across the country over the past few years. A union spokesperson said 120 workers from departments include conservation, installation, marketing, and visitor services were involved in the drive. The Baltimore Museum workers are aiming to join AFSCME Council 67, which is also expected to include workers at the nearby Walters Art Museum, where employees have announced intentions to unionize but have not yet voted on the measure. That institution’s director,...
BALTIMORE, MD
dailybruin.com

Hammer Museum’s exhibits mesh contemporary art with politics, history

Crisp, cloudless skies, coffee brewing and two new shows at the Hammer Museum – it’s autumn in Westwood. The two exhibits, “Witch Hunt” and “No Humans Involved,” were years in the making when the 2020 museum closure postponed them, said Hammer Chief Communications Officer Scott Tennet. In addition to a show featuring Los Angeles artist Andrea Bowers scheduled for summer 2022, these are the last exhibits the Hammer planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tennet said these autumn shows feature an international lineup of artists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Renata Morales’ First Museum Exhibition at Dallas Contemporary Is Transformative

Click here to read the full article. A few weeks before the opening of her first solo museum show, Mexican artist Renata Morales was firing up the kiln at Cerámica Suro in Guadalajara. Morales, who’s based part-time in Montreal, is an artist-in-residence at the high-end ceramics production studio. At the moment, she was working on several ceramic totems and hand-painted plates, which are now on view at her exhibition at Dallas Contemporary. The exhibit, titled “Inane and mundane evolutionary tales of fear love and horror,” showcases the various threads of Morales’ creative practice, and includes more than 700 of her ceramic...
MUSEUMS
Time Out Global

Lux: New Wave of Contemporary Art review

Deep beneath the street, the machines have taken over. Because 180 The Strand is back again with a labyrinthine, overwhelming, immersive, dizzying group show of computer generated installations to totally lose yourself in. This time they’re collaborating with Korean curatorial body SUUM to pull together a show about light, AI,...
DESIGN
CBS Denver

Tour The Denver Art Museum’s New Welcome Center, Renovated Galleries

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum announced on Wednesday that it will open its newly unified campus featuring a Welcome Center and renovations to the Martin Building next week after completing the $150 million expansion project. CBS4 got a preview of the reimagined galleries and new experience waiting for visitors when it reopens. (credit: CBS) “We have looked at our collection with fresh eyes,” said Angelica Daneo, the chief curator and curator of European art before 1900 at the Denver Art Museum. “This is what is exciting as the objects are alive.” The Martin Building, previously known as the North or Ponti...
DENVER, CO
baltimorestyle.com

Celebrate the Arts This Fall in Baltimore

Oct. 1–24 Directed by Lindsey R. Barr, this Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Margaret Edson follows Vivian Bearing, a renowned professor of English who is diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer. Throughout the production, audiences come along for an exploration of mortality, the importance of relationships and what makes life. worth living....
BALTIMORE, MD

