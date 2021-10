The Carolina Panthers lost 21-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after a dismal performance by their offensive line that needed some patchwork to get out on the field. Right tackle Taylor Moton was moved to left tackle in place of Erving, which gave rookie Brady Christensen the start at right tackle. Hassan Reddick started at strongside linebacker in place of Thompson, which gave Frankie Luvu the start at EDGE in place of Reddick.

