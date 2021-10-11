Unimpressive win over Lions highlights flaws with Vikings' conservative approach
MINNEAPOLIS – It’s possible Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s job was saved on Sunday by an unlikely and ironic source. After a wild final two minutes, Greg Joseph booted a 54-yard field goal to help the Vikings narrowly escape the winless Detroit Lions 19-17. Considering the problems Zimmer has had with kickers over the years, a kicker taking the heat off the head coach was an interesting twist -- for the moment.www.chatsports.com
