Unimpressive win over Lions highlights flaws with Vikings' conservative approach

By ESPN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – It’s possible Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s job was saved on Sunday by an unlikely and ironic source. After a wild final two minutes, Greg Joseph booted a 54-yard field goal to help the Vikings narrowly escape the winless Detroit Lions 19-17. Considering the problems Zimmer has had with kickers over the years, a kicker taking the heat off the head coach was an interesting twist -- for the moment.

