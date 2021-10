Back in the 90s, it felt like we were seeing Matthew Lillard all the time, and to be completely honest, a lot of people were loving it since this actor brought a great deal of energy to the screen when he was younger and a well-defined look that plenty of folks felt made him a truly up and coming type of star. It wasn’t until around the 2000s that the metaphorical wheels came off, or at the very least started to slow down a bit since Lillard’s youthful exuberance started taking on a different look and feel. Let’s be realistic here, he didn’t vanish or simply go away, especially since playing the part of Shaggy in Scooby-Doo became one of his most well-known roles, but his fame did die down a bit since after Without a Paddle, or possibly a little before, things were changing in a way that made it clear that Lillard’s career wasn’t quite the fun spectacle it had been up to that point. As someone that happens to like his acting, it’s very easy to say as he’s gotten older he’s diversified quite a bit and definitely matured from the type of actor he used to be.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO