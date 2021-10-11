CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Barton Hanson puts on a cosy display with new TOWIE beau James Lock

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Having been snapped in a steamy embrace last Thursday evening, it seems reality personalities Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock have gone public.

The Love Island blonde, 27, and the TOWIE cast member, 34, were spotted hand in hand as they shared a laugh together while shopping in Essex on Monday afternoon.

Taking the warm autumn air, they strolled along, giggling, as they went into a watch shop and then a newsagents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5ilx_0cNzoMm500
Going public: Having been snapped in a steamy embrace last Thursday evening, it seems reality personalities Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock have gone public

James was seen on Instagram with Megan the evening before as they dined at a Turkish restaurant near to her Essex home.

He was also reportedly spied leaving her house with her on Monday morning.

Megan kept it casual, with a white top and ripped jeans.

She added a splash to her otherwise low-key look with a satsuma-coloured purse and blue camo-print shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zYNu_0cNzoMm500
Out and about: The Love Island blonde and the TOWIE cast member were spotted hand in hand as they shared a laugh together while shopping in Essex on Monday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTLe3_0cNzoMm500
Handsy: Taking the warm autumn air, they strolled along, giggling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zpumy_0cNzoMm500
Coupled up: James was seen on Instagram with Megan the evening before as they dined at a Turkish restaurant near to her Essex home

She wore her blonde locks in wavy lines around her features, showcasing a fresh make-up look.

James mirrored Megan's look in matching denim and a white top, adding a navy winter coat to the ensemble.

He wore casual trainers, in navy and grey and shades.

Megan grabbed a snack at the newsagents while James waited outside in his car, before heading off together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRe5O_0cNzoMm500
Got the time? They went into a watch shop together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3wkE_0cNzoMm500
Snapped: James was also reportedly spied leaving her house with her on Monday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEHRg_0cNzoMm500
Keeping it casual: Megan wore a white top and ripped jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428OXp_0cNzoMm500
Bursts of colour: She added a splash to her otherwise low-key look with a satsuma-coloured purse and blue camo-print shoes

The pair were photographed sharing a steamy kiss following a boozy night on the town last week.

They were seen packing on the PDA after leaving Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair.

Megan could barely stop smiling as she hugged James on one of the capital's upmarket streets before locking lips for a passionate smooch.

After witnessing their hot-and-heavy kiss on Thursday, an onlooker told The Sun: 'Megan and James looked inseparable. You couldn't have squeezed a cigarette paper between the two of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZVAc_0cNzoMm500
Heading home: They were seen getting into a car and heading home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZAbx_0cNzoMm500
Au natural: She wore her blonde locks in wavy lines around her features, showcasing a fresh make-up look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7EOW_0cNzoMm500
Snacks: She popped to a shop for a snack

'They were clearly having a great time and seemed very taken with each other.'

It is understood the pair, who are both single, met while filming Ex On The Beach.

It comes after James enjoyed a brief fling with TOWIE's Chloe Brockett, 20, which has caused quite the stir on the latest series of the drama-filled show.

Last week Chloe came face-to-face with James at a swanky bar as she confronted him over rumours of having regrets about a recent hook-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8FDu_0cNzoMm500
Chauffer! James waited in the car outside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTjh6_0cNzoMm500
Off they go! They drove off together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GKax_0cNzoMm500
Turkish delight: The duo had dinner together the night before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QDcU_0cNzoMm500
Jokes: They splashed their date all over Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPRlc_0cNzoMm500
Flirty: Megan's hands were seen all over James

