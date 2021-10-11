Megan Barton Hanson puts on a cosy display with new TOWIE beau James Lock

Having been snapped in a steamy embrace last Thursday evening, it seems reality personalities Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock have gone public.

The Love Island blonde, 27, and the TOWIE cast member, 34, were spotted hand in hand as they shared a laugh together while shopping in Essex on Monday afternoon.

Taking the warm autumn air, they strolled along, giggling, as they went into a watch shop and then a newsagents.

James was seen on Instagram with Megan the evening before as they dined at a Turkish restaurant near to her Essex home.

He was also reportedly spied leaving her house with her on Monday morning.

Megan kept it casual, with a white top and ripped jeans.

She added a splash to her otherwise low-key look with a satsuma-coloured purse and blue camo-print shoes.

She wore her blonde locks in wavy lines around her features, showcasing a fresh make-up look.

James mirrored Megan's look in matching denim and a white top, adding a navy winter coat to the ensemble.

He wore casual trainers, in navy and grey and shades.

Megan grabbed a snack at the newsagents while James waited outside in his car, before heading off together.

The pair were photographed sharing a steamy kiss following a boozy night on the town last week.

They were seen packing on the PDA after leaving Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair.

Megan could barely stop smiling as she hugged James on one of the capital's upmarket streets before locking lips for a passionate smooch.

After witnessing their hot-and-heavy kiss on Thursday, an onlooker told The Sun: 'Megan and James looked inseparable. You couldn't have squeezed a cigarette paper between the two of them.

'They were clearly having a great time and seemed very taken with each other.'

It is understood the pair, who are both single, met while filming Ex On The Beach.

It comes after James enjoyed a brief fling with TOWIE's Chloe Brockett, 20, which has caused quite the stir on the latest series of the drama-filled show.

Last week Chloe came face-to-face with James at a swanky bar as she confronted him over rumours of having regrets about a recent hook-up.

