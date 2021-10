BOSTON (CBS) — With a win over the Patriots on Sunday night, Tom Brady has now beaten everyone in the NFL. Heading into Sunday night’s game in Foxboro, the Buccaneers quarterback had won at least one game against every other NFL team besides the one he previously played for: The New England Patriots. Brady changed that by squeaking out a 19-17 victory over his former squad. The Patriots certainly put up a fight, holding a 17-16 lead with 4:34 to play. But Brady then drove the Buccaneers down the field, and Tampa Bay took the lead with two minutes to play thanks...

