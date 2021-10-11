CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Moderate snow showers have developed locally along the Sierra crest from Highway 50 south. These showers are bringing some accumulating snow over highway 50 around Twin bridges to Highway 88 in the Kirkwood area to Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4. Expect periods of winter driving conditions and delays this afternoon into the early evening with possible chain controls.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Calaveras County, CA
City
Twin Bridges, CA
County
Amador County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Alpine County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
City
Kirkwood, CA
County
Nevada County, CA
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
CNN

Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump, gets pension back

(CNN) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had been fired hours before his retirement as then-President Donald Trump's political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire and to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Special Weather Statement

Comments / 0

Community Policy