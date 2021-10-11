Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Moderate snow showers have developed locally along the Sierra crest from Highway 50 south. These showers are bringing some accumulating snow over highway 50 around Twin bridges to Highway 88 in the Kirkwood area to Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4. Expect periods of winter driving conditions and delays this afternoon into the early evening with possible chain controls.alerts.weather.gov
