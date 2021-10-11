The Truth About Tex-Mex
Tex-Mex is now one of America's favorite foods, with restaurants in every state serving up dependable classics like margaritas, enchiladas, tacos, and queso. Since it's so ubiquitous now, it's shocking that the cuisine didn't start spreading across America until well into the 20th century. While many Tex-Mex dishes existed in some form hundreds or even thousands of years ago, most of the modern versions of these foods were invented less than a century ago. The history of Tex-Mex, and of all styles of Mexican food, involves centuries of cultural dialogue between European conquerors and indigenous people. Tex-Mex is a complex blend of Native American, Spanish, Anglo-American, and Mexican food. The innovations of a few Texas entrepreneurs took what had been a local, regional cuisine and turned it into a global sensation. That's not to say Tex-Mex had an easy road. The cuisine's backstory includes more than a little violence and prejudice. This is the truth about Tex-Mex.www.mashed.com
