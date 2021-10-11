CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Truth About Tex-Mex

By Madison Smith
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tex-Mex is now one of America's favorite foods, with restaurants in every state serving up dependable classics like margaritas, enchiladas, tacos, and queso. Since it's so ubiquitous now, it's shocking that the cuisine didn't start spreading across America until well into the 20th century. While many Tex-Mex dishes existed in some form hundreds or even thousands of years ago, most of the modern versions of these foods were invented less than a century ago. The history of Tex-Mex, and of all styles of Mexican food, involves centuries of cultural dialogue between European conquerors and indigenous people. Tex-Mex is a complex blend of Native American, Spanish, Anglo-American, and Mexican food. The innovations of a few Texas entrepreneurs took what had been a local, regional cuisine and turned it into a global sensation. That's not to say Tex-Mex had an easy road. The cuisine's backstory includes more than a little violence and prejudice. This is the truth about Tex-Mex.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

The Best Themed Restaurant In Every State

There are plenty of factors to consider when choosing a restaurant—the quality of the food, the price point, and the location are typically at the top of the list. But sometimes the full experience is the real draw, which is why themed restaurants are so popular. Of course, there are...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Joe's Crab Shack

If you live on the East Coast, then you probably know plenty of places where you can grab delicious crab. However, if you're anywhere else in the country, then you may know that task is harder than it may sound. Perhaps that's why Joe's Crab Shack expanded so widely after it hit the national scene in 1991. The chain's first restaurant was in Houston, Texas, but now, there are Joe's Crab Shacks all across the U.S. In fact, in most spots in the country, you're not more than a few hours away from the nearest Joe's Crab Shack location.
RESTAURANTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida gets crabby: Why are Cajun seafood boil restaurants suddenly everywhere? | VIDEO

You can’t seem to throw a claw these days in South Florida without hitting a Cajun-themed boiled crab restaurant. They barely existed here a few years ago. Now fast-casual crab restaurants are scuttling into pandemic-emptied Ruby Tuesdays, Roadhouse Grills and Metro Diners at the blistering pace of Spirit of Halloween stores. They all bear crabby names that are dizzyingly similar, like ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Mashed

11 Canned Chili Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Chili is the ultimate American comfort food. It's so popular, in fact, that canned food makers long ago jumped on the chili bandwagon hoping to make a little money off the fact that a good pot of chili requires hours of chopping, frying, and simmering. Why do all that work when you can just pop open a can? Well, because canned chili is always going to be a poor facsimile of the real thing. If you are a chili fan, you've probably been endlessly frustrated by your inability to find something that satisfies your chili craving that isn't just a scoop of disappointment on a baked potato.
FOOD & DRINKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Report: Chuy's Tex-Mex heading to Midland

Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant appears to be heading to Midland-Odessa. The information came Friday afternoon via Twitter. An official with the restaurant, using the company’s account, responded to a tweet with “rumors are true … Chuy’s is coming to Midland in 2022.”. Chuy’s opened its first restaurant in Austin in 1982....
MIDLAND, TX
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S., According to Data

We may not depend on fast food restaurants to provide the healthiest eating options, but we do bank on them for quick and easy meals on the go for those busy days when we don't have enough time for a full sit-down meal—or for those days when some fries, a spicy chicken sandwich, and fountain soda just sound too good to pass up. Even though fast food chains tend to get a bad rap, customers say some are more dependable than others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants of all kinds have undergone a whole slew of changes to keep feeding customers and help stop the spread of the virus. Curious to find out how your favorite fast food option stacks up against the rest? At Best Life, we looked at the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study to discover which fast food chain is the least trusted of them all.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Food History#Tex Mex#Mexican Cuisine#Food Drink#European#Native American#Spanish#Anglo American
Eater

New All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Restaurant Opens in Highland

A new Korean barbecue restaurant opened in Highland shopping center the Cresent by owner So Ra. K BBQ is found at 6929 Airport Boulevard, Suite 176, as of September 27. The menu focuses on all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, with meats such as bulgogi, marinated pork belly, and eel. There are also other dishes like kimchi stews, braised fish, and hot pots. Everything is available for dine-in service, with takeout orders to come soon. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Also found in the center is Korean fried chicken restaurant BB.Q.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatDrinkLA

What dessert is L.A. known for?

National dessert day is October 14th and in honor of the holiday I took a deep dive into this city's rich history: and it is sweet!. Los Angeles is such a melting pot that it's almost impossible to assign it a signature dessert. According to the Los Angeles County website, the immigrant story of El Pueblo de la Reyna de Los Angeles begins with families from Mexico and the Gabrielino Indians before that in 1771. By the 1850s, the group expanded to English, French, Basques, Spaniards, former Slaves of African descent, Mexicans, Germans, and Chinese. This was due in part to the gold rush of the late 1840s. By the 1930s, new immigrants from Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, including Japanese, Russians, and East European Jews, had established specific communities around Los Angeles. Does that about cover everyone? So, what dessert is LA known for? This list of 11 should paint a deliciously well-rounded portrait.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Click2Houston.com

Mother and son find savory success after job loss by opening Tex-Mex BBQ joint in Houston’s East End

HOUSTON – Every rain cloud has a silver lining, and that was the case for Alfredo Martinez and his mom Teresa. After both losing their jobs, the mother and son team came together to start a tasty new journey: El Pobre Tex-Mex BBQ. Now, the duo can be found cooking delicious Tex-Mex barbecue in Houston’s East End District, serving each plate with southern comfort style and their traditional family flavors.
HOUSTON, TX
Kyle Smith

The 3 Best Places To Get Mexican Food In Chicago

While Chicago is often known for its pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are three of the highest ranked Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in the Windy city.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

How to Make Fluffy Frybread For Indian Tacos

In 2005, frybread was crowned the official state bread of South Dakota. The flattened, deep-fried dough, which was created by the Navajo tribe in the late 1800s, has made its way to state fairs, powwows, and celebrations. While it’s often enjoyed as a base for open-faced tacos—otherwise known as Indian, or Navajo, tacos—frybread can double as a dessert, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar or dipped in honey butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy