BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New stimulus payments are being sent out on October 15, 2021. It's the most recent installment of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. That payment and a lot of other money was made available to people because of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. The American Rescue Plan is the law that sent $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans earlier this year. However, there is one part of society the believes it would benefit from another stimulus check and there's an advocacy group is aiming to get the money to them.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO