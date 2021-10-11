CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Fittest Shopping Cart — Grocery Shopping With Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

By Phil Blechman
barbend.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-time Fittest Woman on Earth® Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr may just be the greatest strength athlete of all time. She has five consecutive CrossFit Games titles, is a decorated Olympic weightlifter, and is working towards becoming an Olympic bobsledder for the Australian National Bobsled Team. Still, she has time to teach people her stretching routine on squat days in the gym. However, it takes more than just hard work in training and an elite mindset to reach the top of the functional fitness world — a champion’s got to eat.

barbend.com

Comments / 0

Related
myclintonnews.com

New Shopping

Business: Boutique Opening. Sarabeth Jordan Boutique opened on Friday at 123 E. Laurens St., Laurens. The store is Monday-Friday 10-6 Saturday 10-3. Pictured are Sarabeth McCall, right, and her mom, Stephanie McCall. The top and jeans Sarabeth has on, the earrings and leather jacket Stephanie has on, and the boots they have on are all sold here. She has lots of clothes, some shoes, earrings, purses, hats, lingerie; and sizes from XS to 3X. New arrivals coming soon! - 3 Chronicle Photos.
LAURENS, SC
Elle

What This ELLE Editor Is Putting in Her Shopping Cart This Fall

Since joining the ELLE team as fashion market editor in 2015, Justine Carreon has become one of the most prominent voices in the style-sphere. Her distinctly modern aesthetic has made her a go-to authority for all things fashion. Carreon's sartorial sensibility is rooted in her bicoastal lifestyle, inspired by weekends...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
boxrox.com

The Most Important Items Tia-Clair Toomey Gets When She Goes Food Shopping

Five-time Fittest Woman on Earth Tia-Clair Toomey recently shared the items that go into her trolley when she goes food shopping. “In my life, I am requiring a certain level of nutrition in my diet where it’s a happy balance so that I’m able to produce the right amount of energy and everything,” she explained during the video.
LIFESTYLE
rachaelraymag.com

Shop Like an Italian

It's no surprise we're huge fans of all things Italian (you've checked out our latest issue, sì?), so here's a list of some super-cool, made-in-Italy products you can get right here in the good ole US of A. Talia di Napoli Pizza. Why stock your freezer with any old frozen...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Newbury
Emory Wheel

College Guide to Grocery Shopping

This year, many students moved into dorms for the first time after having lived at home for over a year. While we were taking classes from home, many students did not have groceries and cooking at the top of their list of priorities. Now, though, with campus life back in full swing, you may be cooking for yourself for the first time.
RECIPES
montgomerymnnews.com

Falling into shopping

It was a busy evening on Thursday, Oct. 7, as the New Prague Chamber of Commerce held its Ladies Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Area businesses participated in the evening of shopping and fun as there were specials, prizes and treats for those who came out to New Prague businesses. The theme was Fall into the ‘80s with several shoppers dressing up in T-shirts with ‘80s nostalgia such as MTV or in bright clothing or as celebrities from that time. For more see an upcoming article in The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
South Coast Today

Inside Dartmouth Mall's new ALDI — what to know before grabbing that shopping cart

DARTMOUTH — On Sept. 23, the Dartmouth Mall welcomed the grocery store chain ALDI. “ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” Chris Daniels, South Windsor regional vice president for ALDI, said in a Sept. 14 press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Sugar#Nutrition Labels#Crossfit Games#The Fittest Shopping Cart#Australian#Everyday Dals
stepoutbuffalo.com

Hearts Gift Shop

Shop locally made gifts and support local crafters and artisans. Your new one stop shop! With a wide variety of products, we will have something to appeal to everyone! Join our live sale on Facebook every two weeks! We also have a website that you can shop from as well. If you are a local crafter or artist, let us know and we can talk about having a display set up at our shop! Stop by and check us out! Shop small, shop local, shop Hearts Gift Shop!
WEST SENECA, NY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots?

It’s a problem I have every time I pull into the grocery store parking lot. There’s a simple solution. Yet, the problem continues on and there seems to be no end in sight. How difficult is it to put the shopping cart in the designated area? Why do people insist on filling empty parking spots with shopping carts when there is a fenced area for them a short walk away?
wmar2news

Shop Small With Stevie - Consignment Shops

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. This week, we're scoring big deals on a budget with some local consignment stores!. Calling all DIYers! Tool Belt Consignment offers a great selection of tools, supplies, hardware, and lawn and garden items. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Infatuation

Brancaccio’s Food Shop

If you live anywhere near Brancaccio’s, you would do well to make yourself a regular here. It’s called a “food shop,” since this place sells a little bit of everything - from prepared foods like red sauce pasta dishes and roast chickens to homemade pastries and some of the best Italian sandwiches in Brooklyn. Have a look at the handwritten menu taped up near the cash register, and note that this is not the kind of place where you can (or should) ask for substitutions or swaps. Try the chicken special, a cheesy combination of chicken, artichokes, and prosciutto, or the deceptively simple meatloaf sandwich, garnished with gooey fontina and a homemade ketchup that serves as a reminder that tomato is a fruit. Breakfast here is great too, from the steak and egg sandwiches to the fluffy, sweet cheese-filled croissants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mashed

The Real Reason This Costco Shopping Cart Has Its Own Facebook Page

In 2019, a Facebook group was created for an unusual cult icon of the Seattle satellite city Woodinville: a white Costco cart called Blanco. According to the lore circulated about the cart (via the Woodinville Weekly), the Woodinville Costco #747 was once a site of white carts, "but then a new breed of grey carts – arrogant, good for nothing – invaded the land." This one white cart disappeared into the thicket and was found in 2017. The store brought it out, cleaned it up, and now the one white cart has become an object of devotion for the local shoppers.
SEATTLE, WA
hometownsource.com

Eating, Elevated, one-stop-shop for holistic shopping

Starting her business of selling a holistic shopping experience four years ago in her basement, St. Michael resident Ellie Anderson is finding Eating, Elevated’s new space a dream come true. They moved in completely in September with all the services they offer now. “It happened so wonderfully and organically,” Anderson...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October

October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
RESTAURANTS
barbend.com

Whitney Jones Reclaims the Fitness Olympia Title at 2021 Olympia

At the 2021 Olympia held from Oct. 7-10, 2021, 13 bodybuilders stepped onto the sport’s biggest stage in the Fitness Division. Spectators in Orlando, FL were eager to find out if anyone could dethrone defending champion Missy Truscott as she did to Whitney Jones at the 2020 Olympia. In the...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy