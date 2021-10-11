CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency and blockchain jobs listings skyrocket in 2021

By Eric Allen Been
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndeed says the success of the cryptocurrency industry has resulted in a 118% jump in career postings for work in the field compared with last year. Bitcoin, the first decentralized cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology, debuted in theory in 2008 and went live in 2009 (and at the outset, one Bitcoin—which...

