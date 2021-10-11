Shut up, Fauci! We don’t need your permission to celebrate a holiday
It has happened over and over again. Some festive occasion is on the horizon and cable news brings on Dr. Anthony Fauci to ask him if we are allowed to celebrate, as if he is the Secretary of Holiday Gathering. A week ago the great Oracle of Covid warned sternly that it was too soon to tell if we could have family bashes this fall and winter. He walked that back faster than he shut down the investigation into China.talesbuzz.com
