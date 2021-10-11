CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shut up, Fauci! We don’t need your permission to celebrate a holiday

By Sarah Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has happened over and over again. Some festive occasion is on the horizon and cable news brings on Dr. Anthony Fauci to ask him if we are allowed to celebrate, as if he is the Secretary of Holiday Gathering. A week ago the great Oracle of Covid warned sternly that it was too soon to tell if we could have family bashes this fall and winter. He walked that back faster than he shut down the investigation into China.

poppycock1
2d ago

love the writer, but FORGETTING ABOUT ALL THE NATURAL HERD IMMUNITY THAT'S CONTRIBUTED GREATLY TO DECREASED DEATHS + TREATMENT.

GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP
1d ago

I’m calling for Fauci’s indictment for the murders of 4 Million People for Chemical Warfare! GAIN OF FUNCTION

HANDOVERFIST
2d ago

REMEMBER FOLKS fauci IS A TRAINED PROFESSIONAL CRIMINAL

