CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm this week, fall returns over the weekend!

By Brooke Laizer
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDdm4_0cNznMoI00

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day Sunday with clouds this morning. Severe weather came alongside a cold front to our west last night, but this has since fizzled out, leaving us with only clouds and dry conditions across southeast Louisiana. Our forecast will include a fall cool front later this week, though!

More good news within our weather department! These next few days include sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday they will return around 30%. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana, though it is warm! A cold front finally moves through Saturday, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Another cold front comes in late Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to warm up a touch. We will see a high of 82 with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. We will also see a light mist/fog combination in the morning hours. A few showers and thunderstorms look to develop along the cold front. A few of these storms could be strong. This cold front will drop us down into the mid-50s for the low tonight. Then going into Friday, we are going to see cooler conditions. The high for the day will be 71 with mostly sunny skies. However, the wind will be fairly strong out of the north at 15 to 25. The wind could gust up to 40 mph.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Bakersfield Channel

Warming into the weekend

After a rough day on Monday, the rest of the week has been excellent!. We've enjoyed cool, comfortable fall weather with good air quality and lots of sun. We're going to be getting back to reality as we head into the weekend, though. It's not necessarily bad news, but our...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
NBC4 Columbus

Summer weather ends this weekend, after rain and storms

We enjoyed a true late summer day Thursday, with a record-tying high of 86 degrees (equaling 1897). These readings are 20 degrees above normal for mid-October. The unseasonably warm southwesterly flow of air will become more humid over the next 24 hours, supporting several rounds of showers and storms. The overnight low in the upper […]
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Warm and humid for one more day

Well our throwback to summer will continue for one more day before big changes arrive for the weekend. Warm and muggy conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low-mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Warm today, feeling like Fall this weekend & beyond

One last day of warmer above-average with sunshine, but rain arrives tomorrow along with cooler temperatures. We break down your forecast below. This morning we are starting off with areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. High temperatures will be even warmer than yesterday, reaching the middle 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the Mountains. Expect another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, so it will be great to go to the fair or any other outdoor activities. At night clouds will start to increase as we track the approaching cold front, but we should stay dry for any Friday night plans or football. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with that partly cloudy sky.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Friday, Sunny Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight break from the rain this evening and tonight. With the front stalled just to our southeast, showers will redevelop in the afternoon Friday. Finally the front clears our area and we dry out for the weekend. TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 53. FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 63. SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 59. SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Severe Weather#Wgno News
WGNO

WGNO

1K+
Followers
738
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy