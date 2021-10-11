CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow Start in London Dooms Jets Again

By Sarah Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it was fun while it lasted. The Jets had fans like me giddy after finally winning a game in Week 4 when they beat the Titans. We saw brilliance from rookie QB Zach Wilson. It seemed like the Jets had turned a corner and were ready to play competitive football and maybe string a few wins together. That disintegrated early in London. It was yet another first quarter they did not score (zero points on the season), and a first half in which they finished with just three points.

