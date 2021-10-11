CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray man arrested on several charges after reportedly firing gun, threatening to kill in Saturday incident

By Erin Cox Editor
Corbin Times Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAY — A Knox County man was arrested on nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment among other charges on Saturday night. At approximately 7:20 p.m. Knox County Sheriff's Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson responded to a complaint of a man coming to a residence on Quinn Loop in Gray and firing a handgun several times. "The man also stuck the weapon to [a] man’s chest before he left the residence and continued to fire the weapon while walking away on the railroad tracks," according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

