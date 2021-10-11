CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to disable VBS to increase Windows 11 performance, and why you shouldn't

By Mark Kaelin
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 security measures can decrease PC performance. Under certain circumstances these security protocols can be disabled to get that performance back. Microsoft Windows 11 is now available as an upgrade for Windows 10 users with systems that meet the prerequisite requirements. One of the side effects of meeting those requirements is that your personal computer is likely to be new, powerful and expected to perform. However, under certain circumstances, some Windows 11 security features could noticeably decrease the overall performance of your PC.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowsreport.com

Why you should upgrade to Windows 11 for the Big Three gaming features

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Windows 11 has been presented to offer the best operating system for gaming. DirectStorage...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to disable Widgets in Windows 11 using Registry or Group Policy Editor

With the introduction of Windows 11, a lot of new features have come in Windows OS. We get Snap layouts, redesigned taskbar, Start menu, and many other new features in Windows 11. One of such features is the Widgets menu. While some users find it useful, others don’t use it and simply want to disable it. If you also want the same, then this post is definitely helpful to disable the Widgets feature in Windows 11.
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

How to Disable the Touchpad Gestures on Windows 11 Computers

Multi-touch gestures are very useful, especially if you use trackpads with your PCs. However, sometimes you may accidentally trigger a ton of actions, and that can be problematic for some people. If you wish to turn this multi-touch feature off, you can very quickly do so. In this tutorial, I will show you how to disable the touchpad gestures on Windows 11 computers.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Substantial Performance#Machine To Machine#Vbs#Security#Hvci#Start Menu#Settings
PC Gamer

Windows 11 review: We like it but you shouldn't be upgrading today

Windows 11 is officially out, meaning millions of PC owners are free to upgrade today (as long as their computers meet Microsoft's ridiculously strict system requirements). I've been testing a near-final pre-release version of Windows 11 for a while, and I'm here to spread the good news that my computer hasn't blown up once. Windows 11 is so far a completely non-lethal operating system, which is definitely a good sign, but maybe not enough justification to install it. To make the call on whether other PC gamers should actually install Windows 11 today, I've been spending some quality time with its new Start menu and rounded corners.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How to Run Windows 11 on a Mac (And Why You Might Want To)

While we’ve long since reached parity in the operating system wars, and today’s choices are mostly a matter of personal preference, there does come a time when one operating system is simply a better choice than the other. Running a Windows-only application, for example, is often a requirement for a job or school, and an alternative that runs on macOS simply won’t cut it.
SOFTWARE
HEXUS.net

PC users need to be wary of VBS performance impacts on Win 11

Microsoft's Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) was introduced with Windows 10. This is a security enhancing setting that by default is turned off, but some enterprise admins might apply it to the machines they manage. With the advent of Windows 11, Microsoft is making a change to VBS defaults – and with its partners it is going to be enabling VBS (and Hypervisor-protected Code Integrity - HVCI) by default "on most new PCs".
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
The Windows Club

How to disable, uninstall or remove Teams from Startup in Windows 11

Microsoft Teams is an excellent software and rather a very important one for end-users as well as business users. However, if you have no use for it then this post may interest you. We will show you how to quit Microsoft Teams, stop Microsoft Teams from starting automatically, remove Microsoft Teams from Startup or uninstall Microsoft Teams.
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Windows 11 Compatible CPUs Suffer Performance Issues From VBS

With Windows 11 now rolling out, one of the conversations around the platform continues to be Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0). Specifically, that Microsoft is demanding machines have the component to be able to upgrade to Windows 11. Other requirements include a processor Microsoft lists as eligible, 4GB of RAM, and Secure Boot.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft explains why TPM 2.0 and VBS on Windows 11 are so key for next-gen security

Microsoft's much-awaited Windows 11 is generally available starting today our review here) and there has been a lot of buzz around the integrated security features and the rather strict system requirements criteria it brings with it. The latest commotion has been around the Virtualization-based Security (VBS) feature and how it can adversely affect gaming performance even on CPUs officially supported by the OS.
SOFTWARE
texasstandard.org

Why you probably don’t need to upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft officially released Windows 11, a big update to the operating system software that runs millions of PCs and tablets around the world. The company also updated its Surface Pro line of tablet computers, bringing features from existing products together and beefing up performance. Unlike Google and Apple, which drop...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Speed up Windows 11 by disabling Virtualization-Based Security (VBS)

The roll-out of Windows 11 is now in full swing, and various problems are starting to emerge. There is a list of known issues that Microsoft acknowledges, but there have also been reports of problems with memory usage, performance issues with AMD processors, and reduced gaming performance. Two of Windows...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to upgrade to Windows 11 without TPM 2.0 (and why you shouldn't)

If you're looking to upgrade to Windows 11 without TPM 2.0, then we have good news and bad. The good news is that it is possible to run Windows 11 on devices that don't support TPM 2.0, but the bad news is that Microsoft strongly advises against it. For the moment, Microsoft is still allowing PCs without TPM 2.0 to run Windows 11 using several workarounds, but there may come a time when the company puts its foot down and stops this ability all together.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

4 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Use Machine Learning

When machine learning initially emerged, many speculated that it would spark another industrial revolution. Fast forward to today and many would say that it’s nothing more than a buzzword. Don’t get me wrong. Machine learning is a useful tool, but it’s nothing more than that. And it’s a stretch to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Windows Club

How to disable automatic window resizing of adjacent snapped window in Windows 11

When you split your screen by two windows and resize one of them, Windows 11 resizes the other window automatically. However, if you want to disable the automatic resizing of the adjacent snapped window in Windows 11, this article will be handy for you. There is a setting in the Windows 11 Settings panel that you need to disable.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Box introduces new anti-ransomware capabilities and other new features at BoxWorks 2021

A refreshed mobile app, e-signature software, cloud-based note taking and new integrations for Microsoft 365, Slack and Zoom were also announced. Cloud hosting company Box recently announced several new features and improvements to its platform at its BoxWorks 2021 event, chief among them new deep-learning technology added to Box Shield that makes it easier to detect and eliminate ransomware threats.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to use Google Keep for web research

When it comes to fast, informal online research, the Google Keep Chrome extension could be the ticket. Just save a link—along with a label and note—then export your Keep notes to Google Docs. Informal web research, whether for professional or personal purposes, often involves a small set of repeated tasks:...
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

The Switch OLED is good — but here's why you shouldn't upgrade

The Nintendo Switch OLED has excited and perplexed fans in equal measure, ever since Nintendo announced it back in July. A new Switch model with a prettier OLED screen and a sturdier kickstand sounded useful. At the same time, a new Switch model without 4K output or improved performance seemed like a missed opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy