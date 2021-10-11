How to disable VBS to increase Windows 11 performance, and why you shouldn't
Windows 11 security measures can decrease PC performance. Under certain circumstances these security protocols can be disabled to get that performance back. Microsoft Windows 11 is now available as an upgrade for Windows 10 users with systems that meet the prerequisite requirements. One of the side effects of meeting those requirements is that your personal computer is likely to be new, powerful and expected to perform. However, under certain circumstances, some Windows 11 security features could noticeably decrease the overall performance of your PC.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0