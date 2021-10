JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday he “challenged” someone to tell him bitcoin’s supply had been mathematically capped at 21 million. “I’ll just challenge the group to one other thing,” Dimon reportedly said during an address to the Institute of International Finance. “How do you know it ends at 21 million? You all read the algorithms? You guys all believe that? I don’t know, I’ve always been a skeptic of stuff like that.”

