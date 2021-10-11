Middletown cemetery vandalized with Indigenous slogan ‘Land Back’ and anti-Columbus message

The sign and brownstone wall of Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown were vandalized with spray paint that was discovered Monday, Oct. 11. The Gothic chapel on the cemetery grounds was not damaged. Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant

Vandals spray painted an Indigenous political slogan and expletives about Christopher Columbus on the entrance to a historic cemetery in Middletown, police say.

The graffiti was discovered on Monday, which the city of Middletown and the state of Connecticut still call Columbus Day for the 15th century navigator who paved the way for the colonization of the American continents and Caribbean islands.

A growing number of communities and institutions, including the Middletown Public Schools, have renamed the holiday as Indigenous Peoples Day to both celebrate native communities and acknowledge how Columbus brutalized and enslaved them.

At Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown, police say one or more people used pink spray paint to tag the cemetery’s sign with the words “Land Back,” a campaign that seeks to restore Indigenous land ownership.

The vandals also spray painted an anarchy symbol on the sign, and expletives about Columbus and the police on a brownstone wall beneath the sign, Lt. Brian Hubbs said in a news release.

The messages were reported by a passing motorist at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Officers think they were painted overnight, Hubbs said.

Indian Hill Cemetery was established in 1850 on land that its founders believed may have previously been a Native American burial ground, according to ConnecticutHistory.org , which is run by the independent, nonprofit Connecticut Humanities.

The recently renovated chapel on the cemetery grounds was vandalized and broken into last year, resulting in a broken stained glass window and other damage. By comparison, cleaning up the graffiti will be a simple job costing only a few hundred dollars.

But it still bothered cemetery Superintendent Norm Emond.

“We can’t even understand what today is all about,” he said Monday afternoon. “It’s basically senseless.”

The spray paint reminded him of the vandalism of a granite statue of Christopher Columbus in Middletown’s Harbor Park. Around 2016, one or more people crossed out the description of Columbus as “discoverer of America” and wrote the words “looter,” “murderer,” and “genocidal” on the statue’s base, the Middletown Press reported .

That monument, which was erected in 1996, was removed from the park last July after a large number of residents contacted the city pointing out that Columbus statues were being taken down in other places across the state and country.

A number of Columbus monuments were defaced and damaged during last year’s racial unrest, including statues in Providence and Boston; New London removed its statue around the same time in order to protect it from vandalism while city leaders debated its future.

Emond thinks it’s possible vandals struck the cemetery sign because it’s highly visible from a busy intersection, where Route 66 meets Route 3.

“Maybe they thought this was a good focal point, but bad taste all the way around,” he said.

The graffiti has been blocked from view and cemetery personnel are beginning to plan cleanup.

Anyone with information on the incident may contact Officer Jason Tetrault at 860-638-4000.

