Kenyans Benson Kipruto, Diana Kipyogei win the 125th Boston Marathon, UHart grad Chaz Davis tops para athlete division

For two hours on Monday, CJ Albertson was on top of the marathon world.

The community college track coach from Fresno, California, ran alone in the lead of the 125th Boston Marathon for the first 20 miles of the race, most of the time with the rest of the pack not even in sight. He pumped his arms as he went by spectators, encouraging them to cheer. It was his 28th birthday. He had a great time — until it ended.

But even when the pack, including men’s winner Benson Kipruto of Kenya, passed him 50 meters from the top of Heartbreak Hill in Newton, he didn’t fade and still found motivation to keep racing and ended up 10th overall.

“That was the most fun race I ever ran,” Albertson said. “I definitely didn’t expect that to happen.”

Kipruto, 30, won his first Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He and a pack of 15 runners caught Albertson at the top of the hill and he broke away after that.

“After finishing here a couple of years in position 10, today, I tried to push it,” Kipruto said. “Today was my day.”

Ethiopians Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) finished second and third.

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya won the women’s race, shaking off a surging Netsanet Gudeta after 21 miles and finishing in 2:24:45. Gudeta finished fifth (2:26:09), and ageless Edna Kiplagat, who won Boston in 2017, finished second at age 41 in 2:25:09. Kenya’s Mary Ngugi was third (2:25:20). Nell Rojas was the first American women’s finisher in seventh place (2:27:12).

Chaz Davis, a 2016 University of Hartford graduate who is legally blind, won the T11/T12 para athlete division in 2:46:52. It was the first year that para athletes were offered prize money, and Davis, a 2016 Paralympian who ran with two guides, won $1,500.

Many of the wheelchair racers came from the Chicago Marathon, which was Sunday. Both Marcel Hug, who won, and runner-up Daniel Romanchuk competed in Chicago, as did women’s runner-up Tatyana McFadden.

“It was a whirlwind, coming off the Chicago win yesterday,” said McFadden, who finished in 1:50:30. “The [Chicago] race was tougher than I thought. I got here by dinner, I got about six hours of sleep. I thought, ‘I’m crazy to be doing this’ but I wouldn’t have it any other way, I love Boston.”

Romanchuk won at Chicago, and Hug was second.

“It was total different tactics from yesterday,” Hug said. “I was all in today.”

The marathon was postponed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers limited the field to 20,000 and moved it to October.

Hug just missed breaking his 2017 course record when he followed a car in front of him instead of turning right onto Hereford Street toward the end of the race. He quickly turned around and went the right way, but he ended up finishing in 1:18:11, seven seconds off the record.

“It’s really a shame, I was just pushing really hard and focusing on the car and the car went straight and I followed the car,” Hug said. “It’s my fault, I shouldn’t have followed the car, we know that, that the car goes straight in the last turn. I’m really sad.”

Manuela Schar of Switzerland, who won the women’s wheelchair title in 1:35:21, also won in Berlin and London.

Albertson didn’t expect to get so much air time Monday. He’s a downhill runner so he planned on racing the first part of the race faster. When he found himself in the lead, he was a little surprised.

“I’m sure it looked like a weird move,” he said. “The first four miles were quick because I’m a good downhill runner. When I came through the mile at 4:31, I’m sure people were like, ‘What the heck is he doing? It’s like a world record pace.’ It’s 110 feet downhill. I’m not running that fast.

“Once you’re out there, you can’t stop and wait for people, so you just got to keep running. I ran the race I wanted to run. I would have liked to run a little quicker that second half, obviously, but for the day, it was good.”

Albertson may have had a lot of TV time Monday but he didn’t finish as the first American. Colin Bennie, 23, who grew up in Princeton, Massachusetts, was the top American in his first Boston Marathon, finishing seventh in 2:11:26.

His high school track coach gave him a shoutout in Newton.

“It was nice to come home and have a good race,” Bennie said.

University of Hartford graduate Jonas Hampton, who lives in Newton, Massachusetts, finished 36th in 2:23:29. Hampton dropped out of the race in 2018 due to hypothermia and had food poisoning in 2019 and spent the race running from porta-potty to porta-potty.

“Third time’s the charm,” he said Friday.

Central Connecticut track and cross country coach Eric Blake of West Hartford finished in 2:30:17, for eighth place in the 40-44-year-old age group, and Megan Jackowitz of Glastonbury was Connecticut’s top female finisher in 2:54:49.

