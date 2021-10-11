CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Taylor Decker expected to practice at left tackle as soon as this week, Penei Sewell at right tackle

By Kyle Meinke
MLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK -- Taylor Decker has a chance to return as soon as this week, and that is “tentatively” expected to happen at left tackle according to head coach Dan Campbell. “That’s tentatively the way we’re talking about going,“ Campbell said during a video call with reporters. “We’ll have a meeting this afternoon and really dive into all that stuff. That’s where I think we’d lean, certainty.”

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
NBC Sports

Penei Sewell: My play has not been good enough

Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell was set to play right tackle after being drafted in April, but Sewell’s move was put on hold when Taylor Decker went on injured reserve with a finger injury. The Lions moved him to the left side — Sewell played there at Oregon — just...
NFL
The Oakland Press

Penei Sewell banged-up heading into Vikings game

Down two starting offensive linemen already, the Detroit Lions’ depth has been tested early in the 2021 season. Starters Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker are both on injured reserve, with the former being placed there on Tuesday. On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that rookie left tackle Penei...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

T.J. Hockenson, Penei Sewell miss Detroit Lions practice; Trey Flowers returns

The Detroit Lions got one key-but-hobbled player back at practice Wednesday, but went without two other starters because of injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell did not practice Wednesday, while Trey Flowers returned on a limited basis. Flowers, who missed the past two games with knee...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
MLive.com

3 things we learned: Lions rookie Penei Sewell is struggling at left tackle

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (0-4) are one of just two winless teams left in the league after dropping a 24-14 game on Sunday against the Bears at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the setback, Detroit’s eighth in a row. Rookie Penei Sewell is struggling at...
NFL
AllLions

Penei Sewell Regressed against Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions expected there would be growing pains for rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell. "I hold him to high standards, too," head coach Dan Campbell said following the Lions loss to the Ravens. "I hold that whole group to high standards. So, I expect more. There's some things that got on the edge a little bit, but he'll be better for it."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Add rookie OT Penei Sewell to the Lions long injury list

The injury hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions. Already down their top two offensive linemen with Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow joining starting left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve, the Lions might now also be without first-round rookie tackle Penei Sewell. His status for the Week 5 trip to Minnesota is in doubt after the Lions revealed Sewell is dealing with an ankle injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit News

Lions rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell limited by ankle injury

Allen Park — As if things weren't bad enough for the Detroit Lions offensive line, rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell is nursing an ankle injury that will limit him to start the practice week ahead of Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings. Already down Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, who...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions Week 5 injury designations: Penei Sewell, T.J. Hockenson questionable

The Detroit Lions have declared the injury designations for their Week 5 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. After a week of getting kicked in the shins, the Lions finally got a bit of good news on the injury front as left tackle Penei Sewell and tight end T.J. Hockenson made late-week strides and are listed as questionable, giving them a chance to play on Sunday.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Report: T.J. Hockenson expected to play, Penei Sewell to be active vs. Vikings

It was a rough start of the week for the Detroit Lions when it came to injuries. Detroit lost their best defensive player, outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, for the year with an Achilles injury, and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was placed on injured reserve. However, as the team prepares for Sunday’s bout with the Minnesota Vikings, they did get a bit of good news on the injury front.
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

Lions sticking to plan with Sewell as Decker nears return

As one Penei Sewell experiment nears an end, another is set to resume. With the Lions hoping left tackle Taylor Decker returns to action Sunday against the Bengals, Dan Campbell said Monday they're prepared to shift Sewell back to right tackle. This is what they envisioned when they drafted him seventh overall.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy