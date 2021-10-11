Taylor Decker expected to practice at left tackle as soon as this week, Penei Sewell at right tackle
ALLEN PARK -- Taylor Decker has a chance to return as soon as this week, and that is “tentatively” expected to happen at left tackle according to head coach Dan Campbell. “That’s tentatively the way we’re talking about going,“ Campbell said during a video call with reporters. “We’ll have a meeting this afternoon and really dive into all that stuff. That’s where I think we’d lean, certainty.”www.mlive.com
Comments / 0