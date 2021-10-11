CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano Is Safest City In Texas According To WallletHub Study

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly released report by WalletHub has Plano ranked the safest city in Texas and the 16th safest city in the nation.

Plano Mayor John Muns told CBS 11 in a statement the city is “delighted” with the ranking.

“As a long-time resident of Plano, I am not surprised. The City takes great pride in providing a safe and secure environment for our residents through our exceptional police department and the wide array of City services and amenities we provide,” Mayor Muns said.

WalletHub looked at 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated, across 44 key indicators of safety including home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

“We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area,” WalletHub explained in its report.

Their data set also ranges from COVID-19 deaths in the past week per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.

For a closer look at the WalletHub study, including main findings and methodology, click here.

Plano is the largest city in Collin County with a population of 286,980 as of January 2021.

