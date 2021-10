Of all the industries that have embraced remote work, perhaps none have done so more rapidly and enthusiastically than the tech sector. Digital product companies InVision and Automattic were remote for years before the pandemic struck. Project management software company Basecamp literally wrote the book on remote work, having operated as such for more than 20 years. And as companies around the world set and reset their return-to-work dates, Twitter, Spotify and others announced remote work would be available permanently for employees who preferred it.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO