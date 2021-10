Canada hasn't qualified for the World Cup since 1986, but it has positioned itself well on the 2022 Road to Qatar in the Concacaf qualifiers. The Canadians, third in the Concacaf table, have a golden opportunity to pick up three more points as they travel to take on Jamaica in a 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifier on Sunday. The Reggae Boyz have a talented squad, but haven't played well in qualifiers, entering this matchup in last place with just one point. With manageable matchups against El Salvador and Honduras on the horizon, Jamaica could get back in the mix quickly, however, especially if it can pick up at least a point in this matchup.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO