Local woman reportedly loses $21K to scammers

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Bloomfield Township Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after a local woman was reportedly swindled out of $21,000 by scammers impersonating law enforcement.

Police say the victim received a call on October 7 from a man claiming to be a U.S. Border Patrol Agent telling her that her identity was used to fraudulently open a bank account used in various crimes. The caller reportedly told the victim to withdraw $21,000 and deposit it into a cryptocurrency ATM located at a gas station in Troy.

According to police, the caller then asked the victim which police department was closest to her house. Minutes after the call, the victim received a call listed as “Bloomfield Township Police” on her caller ID.

The scammer then reportedly told the victim that if she did not follow the instructions from the previous call, she would be guilty of a crime.

Police say the victim then withdrew the money and deposited it into the ATM.

The Bloomfield Township Police say no law enforcement agency will ever tell residents to pay or assist in an investigation by withdrawing funds and depositing them into an ATM. Police also urge the public to not provide personal information over the phone.

They say if anyone questions the legitimacy of the call, they should change up and call the agency’s non-emergency number for verification.

This Bloomfield Twp. case is still under investigation, according to police. They ask anyone with information to call the department at 248-433-7755.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

