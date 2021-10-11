CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 83 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

 3 days ago
The State of Michigan reported 83 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

The state is also reporting 321 ongoing outbreaks.

You can check out state reports below.

Newly reported outbreaks:

New school outbreaks
Ongoing outbreaks:

Ongoing School Outbreaks
Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

