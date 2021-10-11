CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook's Oversight Board says it will meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen in a 'push for greater transparency and accountability'

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER93F_0cNzkjjq00
The Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifying to a Senate committee.

Matt McClain-Pool/Getty Images

  • Facebook's Oversight Board said it will meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.
  • Haugen said, "Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth."
  • She has leaked thousands of pages of internal documents and testified about Facebook's policies.

Facebook's independent "Supreme Court" will meet with company whistleblower Frances Haugen after she made a series of bombshell claims about the tech giant.

The Facebook Oversight Board announced the meeting in a post on Monday.

"In the last few weeks, new information about Facebook's approach to content moderation has come to light as a result of the actions of a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen," the post reads. "In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted. Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen's experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations."

Haugen took to Twitter on Monday to confirm she would meet with the board members .

"I have accepted the invitation to brief the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there," she said in a tweet . "Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them."

Earlier this month, Haugen revealed that she is the former Facebook employee responsible for leaking tens of thousands of pages of internal documents that formed the basis of a multi-part Wall Street Journal investigation into the company.

The first story in the investigation found that Facebook has a secret system that lets 5.8 million users, such as politicians and celebrities, skirt the company's rules on content , according to the Journal. Other articles in the investigation found that Facebook's internal teams were aware that Instagram worsens body image issues for many teen girls and that the company spoke about wanting to "leverage playdates" to get children and tweens onto its platform .

Last week, Haugen testified in a Senate hearing about Facebook's policies, saying the company repeatedly resolved conflicts "in favor of its own profits" and calling for regulatory oversight of the company. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later responded to Haugen's testimony , saying many of her claims "don't make any sense" and that she is painting a "false picture of the company."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Court Documents Reveal Feds Demanded Google Identify Anyone Who Searched for Certain Names

The federal government asked Google to siphon personal data on certain users for investigators to peruse, newly obtained court documents reveal. The case occurred in 2019 when investigators in Wisconsin were searching for men they believed had trafficked a minor, according to court documents obtained and published by Forbes on Monday. Google cooperated with a “keyword warrant” to provide information on anyone who searched for her name, address, and two spellings of her mother’s name. The documents didn’t specify how many users were affected by the request.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Wall Street Journal
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
siliconangle.com

Facebook’s blacklist of 4,000 dangerous individuals and groups is leaked

Facebook Inc. keeps a blacklist of 4,000 people and groups it deems a threat to national security, according to a report published by The Intercept today. What it contains has so far remained mostly a secret. The list of “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations,” now seen by The Intercept, seems to...
INTERNET
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
INTERNET
Reason.com

The Government's Secret 'Google Search' Warrant Trap

It's been 20 years since 9/11, which means it's also been 20 years since America's public debates about government surveillance under laws like the PATRIOT Act. It's a bit amusing to look back and see commentators clashing over hot-button topics like whether the government should have access to things like library records. Two decades, two (plus) wars, and too many exposed warrantless government surveillance programs later, the idea that the biggest threat to liberty is Uncle Sam scrounging around to find out who checked out chemistry books from a Connecticut branch library is almost charming.
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Business Insider

255K+
Followers
18K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy