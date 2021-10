Within the marketplace of name, image, and likeness opportunities, the ability to make yourself the most marketable version as possible is the key to securing deals. In a lot of ways, it’s very similar to the recruiting process many of you all are going through or went through just a couple of years ago. Just like a coach or recruiter scavenging the country to find the most complete package of athlete, student, and person to bring to their campus, the same is true for companies and brands looking to work with athletes. In order for brands to have the ability to work with you, you have to present yourself in a manner of which they feel comfortable showcasing you to their audience as a reflection of who they are and what they stand for.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO