Karrueche Tran exhibits her toned midriff and enviable frame in gym wear for latest fashion collection shoot

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Karrueche Tran exhibited her incredible frame in gym wear for her latest PrettyLittleThing collection shoot this week.

The actress, 33, displayed her honed midriff, cleavage and endless legs as she posed by a rocky outcrop in a jade green two-piece paired with shorts and trainers.

The star wore her raven tresses in a chic half updo and sported a radiant palette of make-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tumj_0cNzjQx800
Wow: Karrueche Tran exhibited her incredible frame in gym wear for her latest PrettyLittleThing collection shoot this week

She then slipped into a chocolate-hued crop-top, paired with leggings as she posed with her hands behind her head.

The star also showed off her athletic poses in tiny cycling shorts and a black and white leotard as she posed up a storm.

She was joined several glamorous models during the shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198jol_0cNzjQx800
Toned: The actress, 33, displayed her honed midriff, cleavage and endless legs as she posed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xVDL_0cNzjQx800
Radiant: The star caught some rays as she showed off her new collection 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTjf9_0cNzjQx800
Pensive: The beauty took in the scenic views as she posed 

The actress, who dated Chris Brown early in her career, scored a major career achievement in July when she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her portrayal of Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar TV's The Bay.

She beat out Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith in Amazon's Studio City; Midori Francis as Lily in Netflix's Dash & Lily' Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer in Facebook Watch's The Gaze; and her co-star Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos in The Bay.

Karrueche was shocked when her name was called during the telecast, beginning her speech with, 'I can't even talk.'

'I'm so thankful and so blessed and so grateful. Thank you to the Academy and to the other nominees,' Tran added.

She went on to thank her friends and family, 'who have always supported me,' adding that she had to thank her costars and crew 'who have believed in me from day one in me when nobody did at all.'

She continued: 'I just won an Emmy. Oh my God. Thank you so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juXDI_0cNzjQx800
Toned: The star did some stretches on the rocks as she posed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnUNU_0cNzjQx800
Wow: The star showcased her toned frame in a black jumpsuit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MzOJ_0cNzjQx800
Motor running: The star looked stunning in her new active wear collection

The actress explained that she was proud to 'shine a light' on the Black Lives Matter protests during her speech

'I'm so glad we were able to shine light on such an important situation that was happening and bring it to The Bay,' she said.

The win marked a milestone both for Karrueche and the Emmys, as she became the first Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) woman to win a lead actress prize at either the Daytime or Primetime Emmy ceremonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD56u_0cNzjQx800
Model moment: The star joined the models for a sultry snap on some rocks

