Alumna creates Gerald L. and Virginia Tenney Endowed Scholarship for APSU photography students

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University alumna Virginia Tenney recently made a generous donation to create the Gerald L. and Virginia Tenney Endowed Scholarship for APSU students. She established the scholarship in memory of her late husband, Gerald Tenney. Virginia and Gerald both retired from APSU. Mrs. Tenney was an administrative assistant in the Office of Academic Affairs from 1965 to 2001. The couple has two daughters, Diana and Debbie.