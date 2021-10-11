CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Alumna creates Gerald L. and Virginia Tenney Endowed Scholarship for APSU photography students

By Payton Baggett
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University alumna Virginia Tenney recently made a generous donation to create the Gerald L. and Virginia Tenney Endowed Scholarship for APSU students. She established the scholarship in memory of her late husband, Gerald Tenney. Virginia and Gerald both retired from APSU. Mrs. Tenney was an administrative assistant in the Office of Academic Affairs from 1965 to 2001. The couple has two daughters, Diana and Debbie.

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Clarksville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Shelbyville, TN
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
CNN

Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump, gets pension back

(CNN) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had been fired hours before his retirement as then-President Donald Trump's political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire and to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apsu#Endowments#Photography#Scholarships#Gpa#The Harding College Press#Harding College#The U S Marine Corps#The Loyal Order Of Moose

Comments / 0

Community Policy