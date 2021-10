Shane Beamer spoke with the media after South Carolina’s workmanlike 23-14 victory over Troy as the Gamecocks’ defense rescued the team to help pull out the win. The Gamecocks improved to 3-2 as the Trojans, who were paid $1.4 million for the game, couldn’t take advantage of several mistakes by South Carolina. It was another case of the defense playing great, and the offense struggling as it couldn’t seem to get the ground game going once again.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO