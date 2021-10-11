CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand to reopen for some vaccinated visitors on 1 November

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThailand plans to end Covid quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from at least 10 low-risk nations from 1 November, officials say. PM Prayuth Chan-ocha admitted that "this decision comes with some risk" - but it is seen as a key step to revive the country's collapsed tourism sector. The...

Reuters

Indonesia's Bali to reopen to visitors of some countries from Oct 14

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday. Visitors will be required to quarantine for eight days, Luhut said.
BBC

Covid-19: Cheaper travel tests to start on 24 October

New rules allowing travellers returning to England to take lateral flow tests instead of more expensive PCR tests will come into force on 24 October. The government says the changes will take effect in time for families returning from half term breaks. Fully vaccinated passengers will be told to upload...
whdh.com

Thailand to allow some vaccinated tourists to bypass quarantine

(CNN) — Thailand has taken another step toward fully reopening to tourism by allowing fully vaccinated visitors from a handful of approved countries to bypass quarantine from November 1. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the move was needed to allow Thailand to take advantage of travelers hoping to escape during...
The Independent

Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside

The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year Thursday — if they're vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine and heed restrictions in public.President Joko Widodo credited Bali's high vaccination rate, and the country's COVID-19 caseload has also declined considerably. Indonesia has had around 1,000 cases a day in the past week after peaking around 56,000 daily in July.Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport will welcome new foreign arrivals from 19 countries that met World Health Organization’s criteria such as having their COVID-19...
BBC

South Sudan: How to deliver Covid vaccines in a country with few roads

South Sudan is one of the countries with the lowest rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in the world - just 0.8% of the population have had one dose and 0.3% both jabs. It shows the stark inequality in vaccine distribution, as some developed nations are now administering a third booster shot and vaccinating children as well.
BBC

Coronavirus: India to allow foreign tourists after 19 months

India is set to reopen its borders to overseas travellers as it relaxes Covid-related restrictions amid a drop in daily infections. Starting Friday, the country will grant tourist visas to travellers arriving on chartered flights. The facility will be extended to those arriving on commercial flights from 15 November. Foreign...
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Sri Lanka begins vaccinating 18-19 age group

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka is vaccinating 18- and 19-year-olds against the coronavirus as it expands the shots to students. After beginning with older people, Sri Lanka has now vaccinated 57% of its 22 million population. Vaccinations with the Pfizer shot began Friday for about 24,000 people in the...
AFP

Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade

India's main religious festival season is back in full swing with huge noisy crowds thronging markets and fairs for the first time in two years, barely six months after a devastating Covid-19 surge. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government kicked off a campaign dubbed "Mission 100 Days", with fears that the long festive season could see a resurgence of Covid-19.
BBC

Covid: Strike fears as Italy's workers require Covid pass

Italy's Green Pass becomes mandatory for all workplaces on Friday, but there are fears of disruption among transport workers and at ports where Covid vaccination rates are relatively low. While more than 85% of Italians aged over 12 have had at least one jab, about three million Italian workers are...
BBC

Covid Australia: Sydney to welcome quarantine-free travel for Australians

Vaccinated Australian travellers and the parents of residents will be able to visit Sydney from November without the need to quarantine. The move announced by the New South Wales state government at first indicated that tourists and foreign travellers could also freely enter. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison later quashed...
