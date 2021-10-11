CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil above $80 spurs a Permian shale drilling revival

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Oil prices around $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks. Only this time, the surge is being driven by private operators, rather than the publicly traded companies...

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Big Oil#Permian#Ihs Markit Ltd#Trigo Oil Gas Llc
OilPrice.com

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices rally as IEA sees gas shortages boosting crude demand

(Bloomberg) –Oil in New York surged past $81 a barrel after the International Energy Agency became the latest to say natural gas shortages are boosting demand for crude. WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to near the highest level since 2014. Record gas prices could add about 500,000 barrels a day of oil use over the next six months, the IEA said. Banks including UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. this week raised their oil price forecasts because of the gas-to-oil switch.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

LONDON – A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

OPEC credits its oversight with preventing oil price chaos

(Bloomberg) –Oil’s stability relative to natural gas and coal underscore that OPEC+ is doing a good job balancing supply and demand, said the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia. While crude has jumped to a three-year high above $80 a barrel, the increase has been nothing compared to volatility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

Drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. shale patch hit November 2017 levels in July of this year, suggesting the industry desperately needs to start drilling. While U.S. shale companies have been eager to please investors by cutting costs and returning money to shareholders, these companies now need to drill to maintain production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cityindex.co.uk

Oil eases below $80, bull trend remains

Oil has surged over 7% so far this month, building on gains of almost 10% last month. WTI has rallied over 4% over the past 4 sessions hitting a 7 year high of 82.18 earlier this week. However, after 4 consecutive sessions of gains oil bulls are taking a breather and WTI has slipped below $80.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy