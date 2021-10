On Oct. 4 at 12:21 a.m. a resident reported a stolen bicycle. The bicycle had been left unlocked at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School. While the reporting officer was entering the resident’s information, it was discovered she had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated menacing with a deadly weapon. The 63-year-old Fairview Park woman was arrested on her warrant and released after seeing a judge. The investigation into the stolen bike is ongoing.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO