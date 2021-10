This time of year is always tough for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich because it usually includes the difficult task of informing players they’ve been cut. “I have dreaded that for over two decades,” he said after practice Tuesday. “It’s the worst part of the job. But I have done it every time. It’s just something I think the players are owed, that you tell them face to face and the head coach does it.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO