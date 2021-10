How can we measure Luka Doncic’s greatness against expectations when he just keeps smashing them each season?. Much of an NBA player’s reputation rests on what is expected of them, and whether or not they meet those expectations. If fans assume a player will offer very little and they then display consistent competence, it may not be long before that same player becomes a fan favorite on the mere basis of their being better than imagined. Of course, the problem is that these outlooks shift all the time. What was surprising and satisfying soon becomes inadequate. The player may remain the same, but their reputation nevertheless falls as a greater burden is placed upon them.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO