Michigan State

Michigan reports 83 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
The State of Michigan reported 83 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

The state is also reporting 321 ongoing outbreaks.

You can check out state reports below.

Newly reported outbreaks:

New school outbreaks
Ongoing outbreaks:

Ongoing School Outbreaks
Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Nearly 90% of Michigan State University students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff at Michigan State University have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to university officials. The school issued a requirement in July for everyone expected on campus this fall to be vaccinated by the end of August. Most of the approximately 67,000 students, faculty and staff have filled out a vaccine verification form.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

