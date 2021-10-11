CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Two Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Effort to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42M9FJ_0cNzhvBx00
Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, (left) and Rep. Amen Brown, D-Philadelphia.Image via Jan Murphy at Penn Live Patriot-News.

In a move uncharacteristic to today’s divisive political landscape, two Pennsylvania lawmakers from opposite parties have joined forces to launch a bipartisan effort to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, writes Jan Murphy for the Penn Live Patriot-News.

Senator Mike Regan, a Republican, and Representative Amen Brown, a Democrat, said they are teaming up on this issue demonstrates that the partisan divide, which often slows progress on major legislation, can indeed be overcome.

Brown, a Philadelphia lawmaker, began circulating a memo to his colleagues in the House this week looking for support for a proposed marijuana legalization bill. The proposal provides several provisions to decriminalize non-violent marijuana offenses.

It also intends to level the playing field for people from marginalized communities to get into the legal marijuana business.

Meanwhile, Regan introduced the Senate to his plans for a marijuana bill that focuses on ensuring the proper regulation and taxation of adult-use cannabis. The potential economic impact could generate $1 billion annually for the state.

The two politicians hope their different vantage points help forge a middle ground that will bring colleagues on board.

“It’s time for us to move forward in Pennsylvania,” said Regan.

Read more about the possibility of legalized recreational marijuana in the Penn Live Patriot-News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wesb.com

Senate Bill Introduced to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

A State Senator from Erie County has introduced a bill to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Erie Republican Dan Loughlin and Philadelphia Democrat Sharif Street, comes two weeks after two State Assembly members introduced a similar bill on that side of the Capitol Building.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Ohio GOP Lawmaker to Introduce Marijuana Legalization Bill; Statehouse Bills Aim to Restrict Teaching of Racism

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 13:. Ohio GOP Lawmaker to Introduce Marijuana Legalization Bill. Ohio Bills Aimed at Restricting Teaching of Racism. Biden Appoints Debra Shore to Lead EPA Midwestern Office. Ohio GOP Lawmaker to Introduce Marijuana Legalization Bill. (AP) -- A House Republican has announced plans...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio House GOP members announce bill to legalize recreational marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second bill to allow anyone 21 and older the right to buy, possess and grow marijuana recreationally will soon be presented to Ohio's lawmakers. Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, and Rep. Ron Ferguson, R-Wintersville, will present a bill on recreational marijuana. The Ohio Adult-Use Act would legalize,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Legalization#Penn Live Patriot News#Republican#Democrat#House#Senate
wesb.com

Senate Report Cites Two PA Lawmakers’ Election Overturn Efforts

A new report shows the level of involvement by two Pennsylvania lawmakers in efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. According to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, PA Congressman Scott Perry and state Senator Doug Mastriano, both strong supporters of Donald Trump, provided false election claims to a then-high ranking official in the Trump Administration. The information was intended to provide a reason for the US Department of Justice to invalidate election results in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsChannel 36

PA lawmakers react to recreational marijuana proposal

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Pennsylvania State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga, Bradford, Potter) reacted to the unveiling of House Bill 2050 which would legalize recreational marijuana. The bill was unveiled on Tuesday by cosponsors Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). Owlett represents the 68th district of PA and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Ballot harvesting video in Pennsylvania draws criticism

HARRISBURG, PA – A video that shows an unidentified man allegedly stuffing multiple ballots into a drop box in Scranton during the May primary election elicited criticism from state Republican lawmakers this week who say it illustrates the security flaws they want to address. Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak obtained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Lawmakers Pressed to Legalize Cannabis

As momentum builds for Maryland lawmakers to approve a measure legalizing marijuana next year, education on the plant continues. The House Cannabis Legalization work group held a two-hour virtual meeting Wednesday with presentations summarizing cannabis, its health and safety impacts and proposed policies to implement. Medical doctors Patricia Frye and...
MARYLAND STATE
Penn

It is time for legal weed in Pennsylvania

It is time for Pennsylvania to legalize marijuana for recreational use. While federal legalization is also overdue, this piece will focus on Pennsylvania specifically. A study from the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion in the spring of 2021 found that 58 percent of Pennsylvania citizens favor the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Fourteen percent neither favor nor oppose legalization and just 26 percent oppose it. The numbers in this study mark an eighth consecutive year that support for legalization has increased in our state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. cannabis festival is back in Kutztown, the same week legalization bill is unveiled

Shoppers swinging through a popular antiques and farmers’ market this weekend in Berks County may find themselves in the midst of a cultural revolution. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace is back for a third year at Renninger’s Antique and Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St. just outside Kutztown in Maxatawny Township. It is free, open to the public and family and leased-pet friendly, organizers say on the event’s Facebook page. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy