CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals say QB Joe Burrow OK after trip to hospital

By Ben Baby
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in "good shape" following a precautionary hospital visit for a throat contusion, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Burrow was having difficulty speaking, according to Taylor, following the Bengals' 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Cincinnati. Burrow was taken to a local hospital before he was scheduled to have his postgame news conference.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Bengals QB Joe Burrow audibled his way to a Thursday night win

As an offensive coach, you do everything you can to help your young quarterback develop (unless you’re Matt Nagy). You hammer the plan, you make sure the quarterback is mentally and mechanically sound, and you put it all on the field week after week, hoping that it all comes together consistently. But if you have a great young quarterback, eventually, you have to let him take the playbook in his hands, react to what he sees, and win a game with his own acuity.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joe Burrow says Bengals improving every week

CINCINNATI — After rallying the Bengals to a late win over the Jaguars, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said with matter-of-fact confidence that he is getting better every week. The stats and his dauntless performances under pressure seem to suggest it’s not just talk. The unflappable second-year quarterback, playing on a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One day, two awards for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Hours removed from being named the NFL’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reeled in another award. This time, it was Burrow winning the FedEx Air Player of Week 4 honor with 55 percent of the vote. He finished above Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (20 percent) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (24 percent).
NFL
ClutchPoints

Video: Bengals QB Joe Burrow comes back into game after crushing hit, throws 70-yard TD to Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took an absolutely brutal hit in the first half of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and the youngster stayed down on the field for a bit after the play. However, Burrow was able to jog off the field under his own power and wound up returning to the game after a visit to the medical tent. The Bengals quarterback then immediately hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Bengals QB Joe Burrow in video shared by NFL Films: 'Just put it in my hands. It's over.'

In a video shared Saturday by @NFL via @NFLFilms and retweeted by the Bengals' official account, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow takes a huge hit on a Jacksonville Jaguars blitz as tight end C.J. Uzomah catches a pass from Burrow that put the Bengals in position to kick their game-winning field goal Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bengals fans breath sigh of relief after Joe Burrow injury scare

Cincinnati Bengals fans were holding their breath when quarterback Joe Burrow exited midway through the second quarter with what appeared to be a potential injury. Burrow was slow to get up and many immediately feared the worst, especially when it was shown that he hit his head hard on the field.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals QB Burrow released from hospital, should be able to play Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday quarterback Joe Burrow has been released from an area hospital after being evaluated following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers for a throat contusion and should be able to play in this Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
NFL
Sporting News

How long could Bengals' QB Joe Burrow be out? Throat contusion injury explained

Injuries are commonplace in the NFL. There are the ones everyone knows: Concussions. Sprained and torn ligaments. Turf toe. But on Sunday, two players went down with more uncommon ailments. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sent to the hopsital after Sunday's loss to the Packers with a throat contusion. A few hours later, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also was taken to the hospital with the same injury during his team's loss to the Chargers.
NFL
AllLions

Why the Lions Need to Worry about Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is about the closest I have seen to one of those old pitching machines they use in baseball during batting practice. Do the Lions need to worry about him? Yes. I can hardly count all the reasons why the Lions need to worry, as there...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy