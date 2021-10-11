Google’s Pixel Fall Launch event: Here’s what to expect on October 19
After months of leaks, Google confirmed that it’s hosting an event on October 19, where it plans to unveil its new Pixel phones, but the company might be doing a bit more than that. Yes, Google is launching the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — and has not been shy about that fact. However, additional reports claim that Google could be launching a Pixel Fold, a Pixel Watch, and a new Pixel Pass service as well.www.digitaltrends.com
