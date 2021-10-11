CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

SEEN HIM? Glen Rock Man, 26, Reported Missing

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Glen Rock police turned to the public for help finding a missing 26-year-old borough resident.

Kiariff Alston was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday in town, they said.

"He should be operating a black 2020 Toyota Corolla with temporary NJ registration W770831," the department said in a post.

Whether the former Passaic resident has any special needs or circumstances wasn't disclosed, nor where he might have been headed.

Police asked that anyone who sees Alston or know where to find him is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800 .

