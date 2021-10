The Syracuse Orange look to pick up a home field win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday, October 15 (10/15/2021), and tickets to the big game aren’t cheap. Clemson is Syracuse’s marquee opponent for the season, and you can expect ticket prices to be higher all around to match that. Ticketmaster, the official vendor for Carrier Dome tickets, has resale tickets available for as low as $28, but that’s significantly higher than any previous games this season. On the high end, expect to pay between $200-300 for some of the best seats in the house.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO